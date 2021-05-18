There's 25% off this Tobermory gin - the cheapest we've ever seen it!

No one loves a gin deal more than ShortList. It's an indisputable fact, just like accepting that red wine is best served warm and marmite is the ultimate addition to a cheese sandwich.

So, you can imagine our delight when we discovered this bottle of Tobermory gin was currently being sold on Amazon at the cheapest price we've ever seen.

Now with 25% off its regular price, you can pick up a 70cl bottle of Tobermory for a mere £23.

This limited edition small batch gin originates from the - you guessed it - Tobermory distillery in Scotland.

Located on the Hebridean Isle of Mull (try repeating that five times after a few glasses), it's a distillery known for producing quality small batch gin.

With its notably smooth taste and rich, slightly sweet flavour, Tobermory blends the classic juniper taste you usually associate with gin with hints of rosehip and citrus. Bring on the taste of summer!



Infused with additional botanicals including wild mountain heather grown on the Isle of Mull itself (we'd expect nothing less), a bottle would usually set you back over £30.

Which is why we reached for the tonic when we heard it was currently on offer, priced at £23.

We're not usually ones to rave about a deal unless it's a good'n - and it's safe to say this one is.

So now that the sun's out and we've got plenty of grapefruit slices and ice at the ready, all that's needed is some top-notch gin to complete the party.

