Netflix just revealed the final season of Witcher - this is when it's going to end

Netflix has announced its plans for The Witcher, which has some gas left in the tank but now has an end date.

The fourth season of The Witcher is currently being filmed, and Netflix has announced a fifth season is incoming, and will be its last.

That fifth season will dig into content from the Baptism of Fire, The Tower of the Swallow and The Lady of the Lake novels. How close it sticks to the books will be interesting to see, as the first three seasons are their own entity, and are not a particularly strict adaptation of the source material.

We’re in a new era of The Witcher now, though, folks. Henry Cavill has been replaced by Liam Hemsworth, who takes on the role of Geralt for the fourth and fifth seasons. However, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich is still onboard as showrunner so we’re not talking about a true fresh start for the series’s leadership.

“We’re thrilled to be able to bring Andrzej Sapkowski’s books to an epic and satisfying conclusion. It wouldn’t be our show if we didn’t push our family of characters to their absolute limit — stay tuned to see how the story ends,” show head Lauren Schmidt Hissrich told Tudum.

New additions to the cast for season four include Laurence Fishburne, who plays Regis, and Sharlto Copley, who is bounty hunter Leo Bonhart.

We're heading back to The Continent. The Witcher Season 4 is officially in production. And Season 5 is coming to bring this epic series to a fitting conclusion. pic.twitter.com/mejYbhfhxZ

— Netflix (@netflix) April 18, 2024

We are yet to hear the real reason Cavill left the show. He has also been replaced as Superman as part of DC’s big refresh. Some speculation online has suggested Cavill clashed with the creative team on how much the show veered from the source material, but at this point that’s pure speculation.

Looking back at the Tudum stats, The Witcher season 3 was not a ratings mega-hit, peaking at 73 million weekly hours viewed. However, it doesn’t make a whole heap of sense for Netflix to shove in a Hemsworth to reverse that trend. Chris Hemsworth? Maybe, but Liam Hemsworth top role was in the Hunger Games films, a decade ago.

Either way, we’re keen to see what this new era of The Witcher looks like. With season four currently in production, you can expect to see the show return some time in 2025.