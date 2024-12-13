The Witcher 4 revealed in first trailer — and Geralt takes a back seat

The Game Awards came with a fistful of reveals, but none can really top the first trailer for The Witcher 4, the sequel to one of the greatest role-playing titles ever made.

It’s a purely cinematic teaser — no gameplay involved — but does suggest CD Projekt Red isn’t significantly changing the style of visuals here despite two major changes coming in The Witcher 4.

First up, Geralt is out. Our new Witcher is Ciri, who of course features prominently in The Witcher 3. “Ciri takes centre stage as the protagonist, embarking on her own journey to become a professional monster slayer,” reads the blurb.

The Witcher 4 also sees CD Projekt Red switch to a new game engine, from the in-house RED Engine to Unreal Engine 5.

Some of what makes Unreal Engine 5 such a visual powerhouse can be seen in the trailer, including reflections and lighting, and its rendering of terrain.

It’s wise not to assume the gameplay will look just like this cinematic trailer, mind.

The video also gives some indication as to the tone of the game, and it’s a lot like the previous The Witcher instalments in this sense. Sometimes the biggest monster of them all is us, the humans, not the nasty creatures roaming about this fictional universe.

It’s not a point subtly made, but does make for an engaging little short story in trailer form.

CD Projekt Red has not announced a release date for The Witcher 4 yet, but has said the game is in full production. This does not indicate we’re anywhere near to a release, though, and we don’t expect to see it out for several years.

For those who haven’t even played The Witcher 3 yet, you can currently pick up the game for just £4.99 on PC, PlayStation or Xbox. PC and Xbox owners should also consider spending a couple of extra quid for the Complete Edition, as the included DLC there is top tier stuff.

