The WantList: amazing things to buy this week

1. Philips Fidelio X3 headphones

There’s nothing better than putting on a huge pair of wired headphones while in lockdown. These are some of our favourites. They are open back, so make sure you are the only one in the room, but the sound is exceptional - they tackle high-res audio with ease.

2. NanoLeaf Essentials

We love what NanoLeaf is doing with smart lighting. Its Essentials range comprises low-price smart bulbs and a fantastic LED strip light. They are easy to install but this big bonus here is Thread compatibility - a must for new smart home releases.

3. Hitman 3



The rebooted Hitman trilogy will go down as one of the greatest game franchises of all time - and it’s definitely third time the charm here. Whether it’s the Agatha Christie inspired assassination level or the huge amount of globe-trotting to be had, this is fantastic fun.

4. Smeg kettle in matt black

For us, Smeg is right at the top when it comes to designer kitchen kit and we are loving the new matt range. Our pick is this stunning matt black Smeg kettle - superb for your morning brew and much easier to clean than its glossy bedfellow.

5. Samsung S21 Ultra 5G

The best phone of the year might well be the first one that’s been released. The Samsung S21 Ultra 5G has it all - a sophisticated design, stunning camera specs and enough AI to become sentient. Oh, and it’s also S-Pen compatible, making this a great Galaxy Note alternative.

6. Aberlour 14 Year Old Double Cask Matured

This was released for Burns’ Night but it’s worth buying now, even though the celebrations for the poet have died down. There’s a lovely whack of spices and fudge here, thanks to the sherry and American oak cask maturation.

7. Contigo Autospout Chill Couture Drinking Bottle

Another week, another drinking bottle but Contigo’s Couture line-up has some stunning designs. We chose the Amazonite version but also really like the White Leaf design. Each bottle is stainless steel and 100% leak proof.

8. Diadora N902 Outdoor trainer

Diadora’s trainer designs of late have been superb and its latest, the N902 Outdoor running shoe, is perfect for those 5Ks, or just wearing with jeans. There are two colour versions but it’s the Viridian Green version that’s caught our eye.