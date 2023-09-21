The Sex Education final season is streaming now on Netflix - and the reviews are in

The fourth and final season of Sex Education has arrived on Netflix, with all episodes of the show streaming now.

One of the best Netflix Originals, the show - for the first few seasons - is based in the fictional Moordale Secondary School, where Otis (Asa Butterfield) teams up with Maeve (Emma Mackey) to open up an unofficial sex therapy clinic.

Since its release in 2019, the Sex Education has been a huge success for Netflix and has made stars out of its cast.

While Butterfield had already worked alongside Martin Scorsese for Hugo, was in The Boy In The Striped Pyjamas and Enders Game, and Gillian Anderson is an X-Files legend, the likes of Emma Mackey and Ncuti Gatwa were relative newcomers.

This is why seeing them on the big screen in the Barbie movie was such a joy for regular Sex Education viewers - and we are all waiting to see what Gatwa brings to the role of Doctor Who.

But back to fourth and final season of Sex Education...

All image credits: Netflix

There are no spoilers below, but here's a sense of what the reviewers are saying. The good news is, the show seems to depart (mostly) on a high.

Empire notes: "This concluding season is — unlike many of the things experienced throughout the show — confident, satisfying and memorable for all the right reasons."

IGN says: Sex Education remains some of the most important and inclusive "cringe" comedy you'll ever see during its farewell season.



NME reckons: "Netflix's first big British teen drama climaxes in a messy but marvellous way."

Dexerto notes: "While it’s disappointing to make a final farewell to the town of Moordale, Sex Education has consciously chosen to leave things in the healthiest possible place – and what is a better message for the show than that?"

And GamesRadar writes that Sex Education "Hasn’t found its modesty, but lacks a certain bite."

Sex Education is one of our best Netflix shows choices and will feature in What To Watch this week.