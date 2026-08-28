The Odyssey gets extended London BFI IMAX run – but you’ll need to be quick for tickets

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey is getting an extended run at London’s BFI IMAX, giving anyone who missed out on tickets – or simply wants to experience the year’s biggest film in the best possible format – another chance to see it on the UK’s largest cinema screen.

The Nolan epic will now screen at BFI IMAX up to 1st October. Tickets are already proving extremely popular, with screenings selling out rapidly, so this is very much a case of booking sooner rather than later.

And if there’s one film this year that deserves the full IMAX treatment, it’s The Odyssey. Starring Matt Damon alongside an enormous all-star cast, Nolan’s adaptation of Homer’s ancient Greek epic is the first feature film to be shot entirely on IMAX 70mm film using IMAX cameras – making BFI IMAX arguably the optimum place in the UK to see it.

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The venue’s 20m x 26m screen, 500-seat auditorium and powerful sound system are designed to make the most of Nolan’s huge-scale filmmaking. Unlike watching The Odyssey on a standard cinema screen, an IMAX 70mm presentation allows audiences to see the film in the format for which it was specifically made, with the vast image filling much more of their field of vision.

The newly announced dates include screenings at some decidedly sociable and unsociable hours, with 9am, 9.45am, 1pm, 1.45pm, 5pm and even 8.45pm showings on selected days.

The extended schedule currently runs:

Friday 25th September: 9am, 1pm, 5pm

9am, 1pm, 5pm Saturday 26th September: 9.15am, 5pm

9.15am, 5pm Monday 28th September: 1.30pm, 8.45pm

1.30pm, 8.45pm Tuesday 29th September: 9am, 1pm, 5pm

9am, 1pm, 5pm Wednesday 30th September: 9.45am, 1.45pm

9.45am, 1.45pm Thursday 1st October: 9am, 1pm, 5pm

If you’re still hoping to see The Odyssey the way Nolan intended, then these could be your last chances — the third installment of Denis Villeneuve's epic Dune trilogy is taking over IMAX screens on December 18th, and Marvel’s Avenger’s Doomsday filling up big screens across the country at the same time elsewhere. Just don’t hang around: given how quickly the existing screenings have been disappearing, those extra dates are unlikely to remain available for long.

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For tickets and the full BFI IMAX schedule visit the BFI IMAX website.





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