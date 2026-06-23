Aesop’s Queer Library returns to London bringing LGBTQ+ voices to the public

If you think about Pride and immediately think of parades, floats, and drag queens being more entertaining in ten minutes than the 2026 TV slate so far, then you’re not exactly wrong. However there are plenty of events which are a little less parade and a little more pottering around a bookshop. One of the fan favourites making a comeback for 2026 is Aesop’s Queer Library.

The skincare company is bringing back its pop-up Queer Library to Soho this summer as part of London's Pride celebrations. Running from 3rd-5th July, this year marks the sixth edition of the pop-up which highlights the longstanding presence and value of queer voices across the UK. For three days visitors heading to the store can select a complimentary book from one of the 33 LGBTQ+ authors featured in this year’s library. The best part? You don’t even need to purchase anything or spend a certain amount to be eligible.

Each year revolves around a different theme, and 2026’s is Body of Work, in a subtle nod to the brand. The collection celebrates queer literary voices that use the body as a site of power, pleasure, resistance, and renewal. The featured title this year is The Log Books by Tash Walker and Adam Zmith, which explores intergenerational queer heritage, taking an intimate look at four decades of LGBTQ+ life in Britain through the call logs of Switchboard, the volunteer-led support line.

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(Image credit: Aesop)

As well as the free books on offer for visitors, in a new addition for this year, Aesop Spitalfields will host a Reading Room where you can browse an array of LGBTQ+ titles that celebrate liberation through self-expression. The Spitalfields Reading Room will be hosted by K Bailey Obazee, founder of queer Black book club PRIM.BLACK. The full library spans 33 titles, including works by Kae Tempest, Lee Lai, Jason Okundaye, Brandon Taylor, and Yrsa Daley-Ward.

In select locations, visitors will also be invited to partake in a literary card game of sorts—taking an archetypal Aesop fable as creative raw material to reveal something new.

If you want to get involved with Pride without losing your voice (after all the cheering and singing, obvs) or just fancy swapping beauty products for books, Aesop’s Queer Library is the perfect spot to explore stories that you won’t find on the average bookshelf.





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