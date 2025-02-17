Mia Goth joins the epic cast of Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey

How do you follow a success like Oppenheimer? By recruiting every A-list actor in Hollywood for your next project, it seems. Christopher Nolan has just added another top-tier star to the cast of his retelling of The Odyssey, bringing Mia Goth into the fold.

According to Variety, Goth (Pearl, Infinity Pool, MaXXXine), joins an already stacked cast that’s set to include (deep breath…) Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Jon Bernthal, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Zendaya, Elliot Page, Lupita Nyong’o, Samantha Morton, John Leguizamo and plenty of other familiar, if slightly less famous, faces.

It’s frankly getting a bit ridiculous. Save some stars for every other movie shooting this year, eh, Chris?

An epic cast for an epic tale

The film is based on the 2,000 year-old Greek epic poem of the same name by Homer, and is being billed by studio Universal as a “a mythic action epic shot across the world.” It’s already inspired many other retellings, including notably a modernised comedic take in The Coen Brothers' O Brother, Where Art Thou? — though Nolan’s version is expected to be a more historically-faithful take on the tale.

Homer’s The Odyssey sees Odysseus, King of Ithaca, making a perilous journey back to his wife and son following years battling in the Trojan War. It’s a journey that takes him many years, with he and his crew coming face to face with mythological beasts including the Cyclops, sirens and more.

With production having kicked off, filming is expected to begin in March. Filming locations are set to include the island of Favignana (significant as it’s thought to be the precise location Homer imagined Odysseus’s crew scavenging for provisions in the tale), Sicily’s Eolian islands, and locations in the UK and Morocco.

No release date yet, but this is expected to be summer 2026’s big blockbuster, so prep your butt for a long sit in front of an IMAX screen next year.

