The new TAG Heuer Connected range revealed - the blend of watch and tech you've been waiting for

If you are one of those people who wants a smartwatch but don't want to look like you have a computer strapped to your wrist, then TAG may well have the answer.

TAG is back in the smartwatch game with the latest TAG Heuer Connected range, which blends nicely that luxury watch look and feel with smartwatch functionality.

It was back in 2015 when TAG offered up its first connected luxury watch and now the new Connected range - some 18 months in the making - is here and the watches make quite the design and tech statement.

Powered by Google\s Wear OS, the new Connected range, according to TAG Heuer’s Chief Strategy and Digital Officer, Frédéric Arnault, "was designed and engineered with the same passion and attention to detail as [the company's] mechanical watches."





This means that not only do the new watches look like watches, but the technology side of things is a lot more refined, so that whether you are using the watch for lifestyle of sport, you won't be lost in myriad menus feeling dumb that you can't work out the smart functionality.

Looks wise, there's a 45-mm stainless-steel or titanium case to choose from, with a graduated ceramic bezel, a central rotating crown with two functional buttons. You can choose from two straps: a black rubber one or steel with a folding buckle.

The screen is OLED and scratch resistant. It flits between ambient and active modes to help with battery and you get a travel pouch and magnetic charger with the watch. Battery is a sizeable 440mAh battery, which should get you 20 hours' use.

There are five always-on mechanical- or digital-inspired TAG Heuer watch faces to choose from and you can customise dial options and colours.

You can get activity progress, notifications and things like weather information directly from the watch but there is also a companion Sports app that can be customised for the sports you are into - golf, running, fitness etc. The 2020 Tag Heuer Connected also has heart rate monitoring, which is a great addition to the range.

The TAG Heuer Connected watch is available in store form 13th March, priced from £1,495.



