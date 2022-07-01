Stranger Things style: 10 amazing outfits from the Netflix show

The conclusion of Season 4 of Stranger Things is with us and while we love the show for its plot, it's the style of the show that we want to focus on here.

Sure we all know that Stranger Things is beautifully shot, but it is also beautifully styled as well.

The Eighties gets a lot of bad press for its fashion thanks to legwarmers and popped collars, but there's a lot of saving graces, as Netflix's best show yet amply proves.

So without further ado, here's the most stylish shots in Stranger Things that'll have you running to your nearest vintage shop...

1. The quilted gilet

It's no secret that the show has borrowed elements from Twin Peaks, E.T., Stand By Me and more, but Will's styling in the first season was homage to Marty's 'life preserver' in Back To The Future.

2. The ringer t-shirt



Striped ringer t-shirts are an Eighties staple, just like synths, shoulder pads and colours so bright they'll give you a migraine. Here's will showing off why it shouldn't only be left to the decade that brought you legends like Rick Astley and Flock Of Seagulls.

3. The camo bandanna







It was actually Caleb McLaughlin who suggested his character should wear a camo bandanna around his head in this scene. Not even a teenager, at the time, and he was already setting trends, while you have a panic attack every morning about which socks match your shoes.

4. Double denim, FTW

Billy Hargrove wore it best in season 3 of Stranger Things with his effortless double denim combo. Couple it with his A-Ha hair and what you have is a picture perfect '80s pin-up. Oh, and it turns out he was the ultimate bad boy, too.

5. The charcoal suit

Papa? You mean daddy. How suave is this guy? Sure he's a monster who tortured a child, but a suit this sharp surely means he's forgiven. Right?! These are a dime a dozen in vintage shops, so make sure you stock up on them before Urban Outfitters buys them all and hikes up the price by 250 per cent.

6. Hellfire... is fire

The Hellfire Club is a key plot point of Stranger Things: S4 and we reckon replicas of the long-sleeve t-shirts are getting snapped up as we type. The are geek chic, worn by anyone who has a penchant for battling demons, Dungeons & Dragons style.

7. Brace yourself





In season 3 of Stranger Things, Eleven embraced the neon-splattered look and some fantastic braces to go alongside it. Pair them with a top-knot pony tail and you are no longer a stranger to Stranger Things fashion.

8. Nancy's sweater collection

It doesn't matter what sweater style you are looking for, Nancy has worn it. Whether it is chunky knit, cashmere, roll neck, v-neck... she's got 'em all and wears them perfectly.

9. Hello, sailors

The nautical look is probably the most iconic one from the show. Worn by the Scoop Troop, Robin and Steve, the costume goes way beyond the ice cream parlour in the show and has become an Halloween staple since debuting in Season 3.

10. The Hawkins jacket

We've saved the best for last. The Hawkins high school jacket is one of the most iconic looks for the show. Usually worn by the cooler kids, in season 4 we see one of the gang adopt the jacket and shy away from the geekier side of life.