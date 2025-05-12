The mind-blowing Volonaut Airbike brings hoverbikes to life

Outside of sci-fi films, you probably don’t find yourself thinking or looking at hoverbikes all too often. But now with the Volonaut Airbike,they've become a reality.

This personal hoverbike, which will always be the coolest thing to write about, has been developed by Tomasz Patan. The bike levitates and glides about seamlessly — without a protective rollcage frame for the rider, so it looks exactly how you would hope it to look, while also offering a completely unobstructed view for whoever's in control.

You can see a video of the bike below, which will undoubtedly blow your mind and leave you hoping it's available in time for your mid-life crisis:

The Volonaut Airbike utilises jet propulsion to achieve levitation and speeds up to 200 km/h (124 mph), so even though it doesn’t look too fast in the video, that bike is tearing.



The single-rider air vehicle boasts a proprietary stabilisation system and a flight computer for enhanced automatic hovering. Notably, the Airbike is seven times lighter than traditional superbikes due to its advanced carbon fibre construction and 3D-printed parts, all contributing to its minimalist design and capturing the essence of a Cyberpunk vehicle.

At present, there are no plans for commercial sales. But we can live in hope right?

Creator Tomasz Patan, who rather modestly described himself on his socials as 'building fun stuff', also developed the Jetson ONE. That personal air vehicle first took flight in 2022, with the team describing it as feeling like 'Anakin Skywalker from Star Wars' when he's darting around Tatooine. The Jetson ONE is intended to hit production in 2026, so hopefully the Airbike will follow shortly after.