The Mandalorian Season 2 finally has a release date

The first season of The Mandalorian barely finished five minutes ago and everyone is already talking about season 2.

As the chatter around the finale subsided, showrunner Jon Favreau gave fans something else to talk about as he revealed the second season of the Star Wars spin-off will arrive in Autumn 2020.





Season 2 of #TheMandalorian coming Fall 2020 pic.twitter.com/8VQYLDMQ0V

— Jon Favreau (@Jon_Favreau) December 27, 2019





Favreau posted the announcement alongside the image of a Gamorrean, a number of whom were previously employed by Jabba the Hutt.

Not much is known yet about what lies ahead for the bounty hunter, but the second series is already in production with filming having started back in October.

And, we may have a little while to wait for Season 2 but at least the Autumn release date does give UK subscribers some time to catch up when Disney+ launches in the UK on 31 March next year.

For now, just try and avoid as many Baby Yoda spoilers as possible.

