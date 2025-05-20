The Maccabees announce London charity show after eight-year hiatus

Popular band The Maccabees are set to play their first live show in eight years with a special performance at The Dome in Tufnell Park, London, on 20th June.

The 300-capacity comeback gig has been organised by guitarists Felix and Hugo White to support the MS Society, a charity they have long championed following their mother’s battle with multiple sclerosis. The brothers were appointed MS Society Ambassadors in 2016.

“This show means a lot to us as MS is a cause close to our hearts,” said Felix White. “When we knew the band were getting back together, we really wanted to do something again to support the MS Society. We’re really excited this has come together – it’s going to be a special night.”

Hugo White added, “Our mum had MS, so we know the devastating effect it can have on young people and families. We’ve always done what we can to raise awareness and funds for the MS Society, and we’re delighted to be able to put on this show.”



Mark Haymes, Head of Community and Events Fundraising at the MS Society, expressed his gratitude: “We’re over the moon that The Maccabees are back together and picked their first live gig to raise money for the MS Society. We’re forever grateful for Hugo and Felix’s continuous support. Money from this gig will go to our Stop MS Appeal which aims to raise £100,000,000 to fund vital MS research.”

Tickets for the exclusive show are available through a ballot. Each entry is reasonably priced at a fiver, and there is a limit of two tickets per application.

Successful applicants will then be charged £20 (plus booking fee) per ticket. The ballot closes at 10am on the 2nd June, and winners will be notified later that day. All proceeds from the event will be donated to the MS Society’s Stop MS Appeal.

This intimate gig precedes The Maccabees' previously announced UK and European tour, which includes a headline performance at All Points East Festival on Sunday, August 24th.

The band, whose last performance was eight years ago, expressed excitement about reuniting. “We can’t wait to be The Maccabees again! These shows will be really magical, playing the songs that form such a part of our collective lives,” said Felix White.

Main image via Andrew Benge/Redferns

