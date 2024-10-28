All Points East 2025 festival headliners revealed — and it's a massive indie band reunion topping the bill

All Points East Festival will be returning to London’s Victoria Park — and it’s pulled off a massive coup for its first headline act.

The Maccabees will be making their long-awaited reunion at the festival on Sunday 24th August, the first time the band will have played since their ‘farewell’ shows at Alexandra Palace eight years ago. It also marks 10 years since the release of the bands fourth and final album, Marks To Prove It.

The London-based band will also be working with the All Points East organisers to curate the line-up for the day of their performance, promising to feature “artists that they love, both old and new.”

Forming in 2004, The Maccabees released four full-length albums — Colour It In (2007), Wall of Arms (2009), Given to the Wild (2012) and the aforementioned Marks to Prove It (2015), which topped the UK charts upon release. The band built up a hardcore fanbase for their mix of pop-hooks, heart-on-sleeve lyrics and earworm alt-rock riffs, and had a phenomenal reputation as a live band.

Since their split, singer Orlando Weeks has enjoyed a fruitful solo career, while founding members, brothers Felix and Hugo White, started a new band called 86TVs. The reunion seems to have been in part inspired by the bands off-stage reunion at Hugo White’s 2020 wedding, the Covid-19 lockdown, and a sense of unfinished business after watching The Strokes 2024 headline performance at All Points East.

In the press release accompanying the news, there’s a tease that new music could be on the way, too:

“The Maccabees are back: for friendship, for celebration, for community. Will there be more chapters in their future? Maybe, maybe not.

“For now, they’re happy to keep their minds open and see where these shows take them next.”

Those looking to guarantee a ticket can improve their chances by signing up for The Maccabees All Points East presale.