The Lord Of The Rings TV show first reactions are in: this is what the critics are saying

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power has finally been shown to an audience, with its first two episodes premiering on the big screen this week.

The Rings Of Power is one of the most anticipated upcoming TV shows of recent years. The fantasy epic mines the work of JRR Tolkien, stories that are based on events thousands of years before The Lord Of The Ring books, which Peter Jackson adapted beautifully for the big screen.

The official synopsis is as follows: "An ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, must confront the re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains to the majestic forests of Lindon; from the island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these realms and characters will forge legacies that will live on long after they’re gone."

This adaptation is being overseen by JD Payne and the first reactions from the first two episodes of the show are finally in.

We already had hints of the quality of the show when some Tolkien fans were invited to see some early scenes. Now, the first two episodes have officially aired (on the big screen) and the reactions are overwhelmingly positive.

Here's what the critics are saying - as well as the one and only Neil Gaiman who was invited to the premiere and is having success with The Sandman on Netflix right now.

I can now say that the first 2 episodes of #TheRingsOfPower are as cinematic as fantasy can be on TV. Feels made especially for Tolkien fans and is as *epic* as LOTR should be.



JA Bayona and cinematographer Óscar Faura continue to make magic together, a real dream duo. pic.twitter.com/YsBRrpf6Mb

Really, really fun. I remember buying the Silmarillion as a schoolboy when it was published and it very much not being the prequel I was hoping for. This is the sort of thing I wanted to experience back then. I'll watch the whole series when it drops, with enthusiasm. https://t.co/eEcGJvCOjk

I'm thrilled to say I was blown away by the first 2 episodes of #TheRingsOfPower. No one needs to spend this much money on a TV show, but if you're going to, dear God, make it look like this one. Utterly cinematic, enchanting, and visionary in the vein of Jackson's 1st trilogy.

"Rings of Power" is a cinematic experience. In a perfect world, we would watch it on a big screen. It's pure Tolkien and yet feels very connected to Peter Jackson's movies. The FX are brilliant, the acting is superb and the PROLOGUE itself will destroy any awful feeling you had. pic.twitter.com/OQujU0qOYP

Mellon! I have seen the first two episodes of The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power: The Series and it's overwhelming and shiny and all I wanna do is pour over maps and climb trees and read poems and talk about my theories (I have theories!) while eating berries

this is just to say that i have seen the first two episodes of THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER and am battening down the hatches to prepare for my old-and-yet-also-new hyperfixation

Have seen the first 2 episodes of the @primevideo's #LordOfTheRings series. Prepare to be blown away by the scale and scope of #TheRingsofPower. I don’t know how they managed to pull this off, but they made a ‘Lord of the Rings’ show that feels like ‘Lord of the Rings.’ ½ pic.twitter.com/OTZjH41WTS

I have seen the first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and they are a total joy. Watching it feels like stepping back into Middle-earth. I cannot wait to see where this story goes.

The Lord of the Rings: #TheRingsOfPower instantly captured my imagination w/ captivating stories & characters in a Middle Earth that's both familiar & new.



The story/setup is so dense, however, the pacing in EPs 1 & 2 is rather slow, but it definitely leaves you wanting more. pic.twitter.com/nJJSHFMaLo

I've seen the first 2 episodes of #LordOfTheRings#TheRingsOfPower. It is stunningly gorgeous to look at, and the score is beautiful. It also takes a while to get going, and there's a LOT going on. But for fans of the movies, it'll take you right back at points once it's rolling.

Yup, I’ve seen the first two episodes of THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER. So far, it’s incredibly fun and promising, but moreover, gorgeous. Watch on the biggest screen you can. My only caveat is I can easily see how the plot could fall apart beyond Ep 2 or totally rule pic.twitter.com/c6pwFej8nC

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings Of Power is out 2 September. Amazon has released a final, epic trailer of the show which you can watch below...