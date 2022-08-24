ShortList is supported by you, our amazing readers. When you click through the links on our site and make a purchase we may earn a commission. Learn more
The Lord Of The Rings TV show first reactions are in: this is what the critics are saying

This is what the critics are saying about The Rings Of Power.

Marc Chacksfield
24 August 2022

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power has finally been shown to an audience, with its first two episodes premiering on the big screen this week.

The Rings Of Power is one of the most anticipated upcoming TV shows of recent years. The fantasy epic mines the work of JRR Tolkien, stories that are based on events thousands of years before The Lord Of The Ring books, which Peter Jackson adapted beautifully for the big screen.

The official synopsis is as follows: "An ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, must confront the re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains to the majestic forests of Lindon; from the island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these realms and characters will forge legacies that will live on long after they’re gone."

This adaptation is being overseen by JD Payne and the first reactions from the first two episodes of the show are finally in.

We already had hints of the quality of the show when some Tolkien fans were invited to see some early scenes. Now, the first two episodes have officially aired (on the big screen) and the reactions are overwhelmingly positive.

Here's what the critics are saying - as well as the one and only Neil Gaiman who was invited to the premiere and is having success with The Sandman on Netflix right now.

Note, these are social media thoughts and the full reviews will be coming soon (including ours)...

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings Of Power is out 2 September. Amazon has released a final, epic trailer of the show which you can watch below...

