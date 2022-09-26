The Last of Us TV show trailer arrives: and it's stunning

The Last Of Us trailer has arrived and it's a fantastic look at the new show. Setting the mood for the trailer is the song that's used: Hank Williams' Alone and Forsaken.

The Last Of Us fans will know this song as the one that this is the song that's on the cassette that's given to Joel by Ellie while the two are driving.

It's a lovely nod to the 2013 game and the rest of the trailer, while bleak, shows that showrunner Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) is not shifting away from the look of the game.

In the trailer we see glimpses of the ensemble cast, with a grieved Anna Torv (Tess) showing up, alongside Merle Dandridge (who plays Marlene, as she did in the games), Nick Offerman as Bill, Diego Lua as Joel's brother.

Interestingly, the trailer also shows off a new bit of casting: Yellowjackets star Melanie Lynskey is looking very angry and she is set to play Kathleen, the leader of revolutionaries in Kansas.

Oh, and a Clicker. A very scary looking (and sounding) Clicker.

The stars of the trailer, though, are Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie. They look perfectly cast in a show that we can't wait for.

Unfortunately, wait we will, though, as the end of trailer just says: 2023.

If you need something to do until then, The Last Of Us: PS5 remastered edition just entered our best PS5 games list recently.