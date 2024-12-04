The Last of Us season 2 release timing confirmed by HBO

Top purveyor of high falutin’ TV content HBO has laid out when the next seasons of its big shows are set to arrive, including the return of The Last of Us.

Last month we heard the second season of the brilliant The Last of Us would arrive in Spring 2025. But renewed wording that it’s coming in the second quarter of the year tells us not to expect it in early Spring.

The show’s next instalment takes us into the events of The Last of Us Part 2, although this second season is only expected to deal with a part of that game’s story.

After all, the original The Last of Us game takes around 15 hours to beat, while Part 2 is a roughly 24-hour epic.

Game of Thrones & The White Lotus

JB Perrette, CEO of HBO Max, talked about the dates for upcoming shows at the Wells Fargo TMT Summit, as reported by Deadline.

Among the other big hitters are the return of The White Lotus in February 2025, and another “smaller scale” Game of Thrones spin-off, due in Summer 2025.

This is A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, a prequel to the events of The Game of Thrones saga. And unlike the final chapter of that, this one has already been written by George R. R. Martin.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is a compilation of three novellas: The Hedge Knight from 1998, 2003’s Sworn Sword and 2010’s The Mystery Knight.

To confuse matters, there was also an episode of the main The Game of Thrones series with this name, season eight episode two.

The TV series, though, is based on the adventures of Dunk & Egg, the nicknames for Ser Duncan the Tall and the future King Aegon V Targaryen. It’s expected to be a six-part series.

“As we look even beyond that we’ll see the third season of Euphoria probably in early 2026,” says Perrette. “Then we get back into House of the Dragon Season 3, so we’re now in a cadence of having at least 2 or 3 of our major tentpoles every year.”

The return of the Potter lad

He also touched on the upcoming Harry Potter adaptation, which sound exhausting before it’s even started.

“As you look at ’26 and into ’27, you begin a 10-year journey on the Harry Potter series… And I’d argue, may be the biggest event by the time we get to that series.”

HBO’s Casey Bloys has recently talked up the Harry Potter series as a “faithful adaptation” of the books, saying “this new Max Original series will dive deep into each of the iconic books that fans have continued to enjoy for all of these years.”



Casting details for the main characters are yet to be revealed but those kids will be in for the long haul.