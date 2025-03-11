The Camden Watch Company partners with Royal Museums Greenwich to celebrate the cosmos and 350 years of stargazing

The Camden Watch Company is partnering again with The Royal Museums Greenwich -- delivering the moon and stars to your wrist, a novelty given how disruptive light pollution can be in London.

The partnership is to celebrate 350 years of the Royal Observatory Greenwich, marking the first time the London-based company has designed moonphase watches.

The No. 27 Moonphase Edition features a black dial with silver detailing and a smattering of stars across the face. The moon phase can be found at the bottom of the 37mm face and tracks the lunar cycle, reflecting the moon's changing shape – it’s an attractive addition to the face, blending in nicely.

Black or steel cases are available, plus a selection of different leather, mesh and vegan strap options – giving you plenty of alternatives to customise how your timepiece will look. The face remains the same on all of the watches, regardless of what case you choose.

If you mix and match the straps, there are eight variations of the watch available:

And, if you find yourself visiting the Royal Observatory Greenwich, there is also a special edition of the watch which instead has a blue dial housed in a rose gold case. The back also has the Royal Observatory 350 logo engraved on it celebrating the 250th anniversary in style.

Outside of the special edition, you can buy all of the above watches online now on The Camden Watch Company website. The prices range from £170 to £190, depending on the strap and case combination.

