The best things to do in London in March 2022

After almost two years of a pandemic, the UK is starting to re-open. With restrictions eased, restaurants are filling up and many attractions are now waiting for you to arrive with open arms.

To celebrate, we've compiled a list of 10 brilliant things we can't wait to do in London this March.

A celebration of the variety our capital offers, we've got an eclectic mix here, from booze to food, with a smattering of culture in between...

1. Visit the World of Stonehenge Exhibition at The British Museum



Running from the 17 Feb to 17 July, the World of Stonehenge exhibit at the British Museum reveals the human story behind the stones through a variety of artefacts, including the worlds oldest map of the stars.

Groundbreaking scientific research and recent archeological discoveries are revealed in this landmark exhibition. Tickets start at £20 each for adults, or become a member to enjoy 12 months free entry to all museum's exhibits. Under 16s get in free.

2. Experience the Music of Hans Zimmer Live at the O2

You may not be familiar with the name, but trust us, you'll know the music. Hans Zimmer is responsible for composing some of the greatest film scores of all time, including Inception, Interstellar, The Dark Knight, Man of Steel, and many, many more.

In this thrilling performance at the O2 on the 22nd March, you'll get to hear all the classics performed live. This is an event that film and classical music fans can't afford to miss.

3. Witness Black British History come to life in Trafalgar Square



Snap has created something special here. To coincide with Nelson Mandela’s release from Robben Island 32 years ago, the company behind Snapchat has unveiled a project in partnership with the Black Cultural Archives in the UK, called Hidden Black Stories. Mandela's granddaughter, Tukwini Mandela, was at the unveiling of the augmented reality experience, which allows users to roam around Trafalgar Square, unlocking a whole host of Black history archives through its Local Lens.

Things you can view include: work of established and up and coming Black British artists on the National Gallery; paying tribute to Nelson Mandela and his iconic Make Poverty History speech from 2005, while placing his statue where it was originally going to be; and the stories of Bill Richmond and Tom Molineaux - two forgotten Black boxers from the 1700-1800s, whose gym was demolished to make way for other buildings.

This is a fantastic mix of technology and history and something that makes great use of one of the most popular tourist spots.

4. Celebrate The Gran Fiesta de la Calcotada at Exmouth Market

This one has us salivating just thinking about it. Morito in Exmouth Market, London, is offering a four course menu on 6th March at 12:30pm, 2:30pm, 5:30pm and 7:30pm in celebration of Calcotada - the sweet large spring onions that are usually the seasonal centrepiece of a Catalan barbecue. The celebration is in partnership with El Bandarra Rojo Vermouth.

The menu includes: El Bandarra Rojo Vermouth & Blood Orange Gilda & Pan Con Tomate; Charcoal Grilled Calçots & Romesco Sauce; Chicharrones, Chorizo, Black Butifarra, White Beans & Chard. There's also Salt Cod, Potatoes, Peppers, Parsley & Saffron Alioli available or White Beans, Chard, Peppers, Roast Pumpkin & Churrasco Sauce. Yum!

5. Catch The Money Heist Experience before it disappears

Money Heist: The Experience is fantastic fun that fans of the hit Netflix show need to try out. The premise is simple: you’ll live out the first-ever international robbery in person in an experience that's full of special effects and a number of surprises. The idea is that you have to crack the clues through the building (like the show) in search of a vault that's packed with 'treasure'. This one is coming to an end in March, so you need to be quick if you want to try it out.

6. Take up the QUEENS Winter Olympics Challenge

QUEENS is the only all-year-round ice rink in London and it is celebrating the end of the Winter Olympics by launching its own version of the games. Until 25th March, for just £49.95 per person (£2 from every ticket sold going to the England Curling Juniors & GB Speed Skating), you can take on The Challenge which sees guests participating in their very own winter 'triathlon', trying their hand at master curling, then bowling in their state-of-the-art lanes, and finally food which is takes the form of MEATliquor’s special edition ‘Olympic Rings’n’Burger’. All of this is finished off with a Bobsleigh Rum & Raisin hard-shake.

There's an incentive to do well in the curling, too. If you can manage to get 10 curling stones on target, you have the chance of winning a £1,000 QUEENS voucher, with other prizes also available.

7. Head to the London Eye Jameson Pub Pod for St Patrick's Day fun

Open now, the newest rendition of the Pub Pod (which is one of the 32 pods that makes up the London Eye) has been given a makeover inspired by Jameson’s Irish heritage - complete with fully functioning bar, dartboard, wooden barrel decor and dark green accents. In short: it's a traditional pub 135m above the London skyline.

Guests at the Jameson Pub Pod will be offered a choice of two of the brand’s most popular drinks: the classic Jameson ‘signature serve’, JGL - Jameson, Ginger and Lime, and the new Jameson Orange Highball, which gives you a hint of Jameson with orange. There's also a selection of beers and wines available. Perfect, if you are celebrating St Patrick's Day on 17 March.

8. Take a trip to the Southbank for the WOW: Women of the World Festival

WOW calls itself ‘the world’s biggest, most comprehensive festival celebrating women, girls and non-binary people’ and its heading to the Southbank Centre 11-13 March, (the weekend after International Women’s Day). It's set to be a packed weekend with myriad musicians, comedians, activists and speakers - including Candice Brathwaite, Bridget Christie, Patrisse Cullors, Angela Davis and Elizabeth Day. While there will be plenty of people there in person, legendary activist Angela Davis is set to also join through a live link-up from San Francisco.

9. Buy some affordable art at The Other Art Fair

This fantastic art fair is back, located in Battersea Park 10-13 March, and it remains the place to find a piece of original artwork that won't break the bank (too much). If you have a spare £100 then you will be able to get some really cool artwork for your home. In total, there are 150-odd independent artists - couple this with immersive installations, performances, DJs and a well-stocked bar and what you have is a great place to visit this March.

10. Immerse yourself with Songs in the Key of London

Curated by Chris Difford (Squeeze) and DJ Nihal Arthanayake, this special show, which is on at The Barbican to celebrate the building's 40th year, offers an homage to London through song. "From the bustle of the music halls to the riot of punk, through lovers’ rock and grime," says the blurb, so there will be something for everyone here.