The Beatles' Crocs collection is out this month

Some of you may cringe at the idea of Crocs, let a lone a co-branded pair. But this collaboration with The Beatles is outright outlandish in how all-out it goes.

Images published by House of Heat show two of the upcoming designs, which are reportedly due on sale from January 25.

The release pays homage to the Yellow Submarine era of The Beatles, most notably through the pair that legit looks just like a shoe version of the submarine itself. Complete with stick-out periscope, plus propellors poking out the back.

The second pair in this two-part collection is a more classic psychedelic splurge of colour, and might be easy to mistake for a non-Beatles pair were it not for the sticker-like additions on the forefoot. There’s the submarine itself, the classic LOVE symbol, and a rendition of the fab four themselves, among others.



For the non Croc-pilled among you, these are Jibbitz, little charms that fit into the ventilation holes on the Crocs upper. You can remove and move them as you please.

Both pairs bear the Yellow Submarine branding at the strap connection point but show The Beatles’ logo in a different spot. In the submarine pair it sits under your heel, while it’s at the back of the foam wedge in the psychedelic design.

We haven’t heard any pricing details for these The Beatles collection pairs yet, but we’d bet they’re likely to land at a similar price to the Squid Game season 2 shoes that recently hit the Crocs store. They cost £64.99, and feature a comically large doll Jibbitz to draw attention as you walk down the street.

Have a gander:

The Yellow Submarine film will turn 60 in a few years — it was released in 1968. It's not available to stream from any of the usual all-you-can-eat services, but you can rent it for a few quid from iTunes or Amazon. Or watch an old VHS rip on Archive.org.