The Batman has officially started filming

The Batman is one step closer to becoming a reality as its director reveals it has just started filming.



It's the latest adaptation of the classic Batman story, starring Robert Pattinson in the lead role and Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman.

Colin Farrell will be stepping into Danny DeVito's shoes by playing the Penguin, and Paul Dano, Peter Sarsgaard, Andy Serkis, and John Turturro are also taking up roles – a very impressive cast list to say the least.

Director Matt Reeves didn't give much away with his tweet: all we know is that The Batman is being filmed now.

As for clues on how the film will look or feel, we've not got much. Colin Farrell recently told Jimmy Kimmell that the script was "really beautiful, dark and moving", suggesting we might be getting a Joker-esque noir.

Peter Sarsgaard also compared it to Pixies, the alt-rock band that so influenced Nirvana, suggesting again that the film may have a bit of an edge.

"To me, just my perception of it, it reminds me of when I was in college, and I went to go see The Pixies play, and looking around and feeling the vibe at a Pixies concert," he said. "That’s what it felt like to me, a song like ‘I Bleed.’ That it has the energy and that sort of thing, and isn’t so specifically targeted to a very young audience, or a very old audience, but has that power of chaos in it."



Intriguing indeed – and we're excited to find out more.



