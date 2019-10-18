The 7 best deals found today: bag yourself a bargain

There’s nothing Shortlist loves more than a bargain - which is precisely why it’s our duty to give you a round-up of the best deals around.



1. Nespresso, Pod Coffee Machine





With its sleek white design and easy-to-use functions, Nespresso’s Pod Coffee Machine is a must-have for anyone requiring constant shots of caffeine to get you through the day. Serving up five different beverage varieties - alto, regular coffee, Gran lungo, espresso and double espresso - the system currently has 54% off, bringing its price down to an impressive £81.99. With its fast heat up time (15-20 seconds) and an automatic off mode (after 9 min of non-use), this machine is worth every penny.











2. Bowmore No.1 Single Malt Scotch Whisky





Bowmore’s No.1 Single Malt Scotch Whisky is a winner in anyone’s eyes - particularly when there’s a massive 36% off. Matured in first fill ex-bourbon casks to give it its distinctive taste, the vaults the whisky is kept in ensure every bottle contains the brand’s four distinctive flavours: sea salt, peat smoke, sweetness and citrus fruits. At £20.50, it would be rude not to.









3. Aber Falls Orange Marmalade Gin





If you’re a fan of all things zesty, this Orange Marmalade offering from gin maker Amber Falls is most certainly the tipple for you. Perfect in the run-up to Christmas, this marmalade gin is currently on offer for £20 - you couldn’t even buy a round of gins at the pub for that. Best served with dry white wine and soda water in order to create the brand’s ‘Signature Serve’, this offering is sure to delight gin lovers everywhere.









4. Anker [Upgraded] SoundCore 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker





If audio gadgets are the name of the game, look no further than this Anker [Upgraded] SoundCore 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker. Featuring 12W of pure power and enhanced bass thunder - sounds impressive, doesn’t it? - this speaker is currently available for £25.99. It’s compact, it’s portable, it’s ideal for any music lover who wants to strike the balance between price and quality. In order to get the full 35% discount, be sure to click the ‘Apply Voucher’ tickbox that appears at the checkout.









5. Apple Airpods 2 MV7N2 with Charging Case



Apple’s Airpods 2 need no introduction. Recognisable anywhere, the buds come in a compact charging case and are currently available for £112.59 - down from £135.99. It’s the cheapest price you’ll find anywhere right now. Delivering five hours of listening time or three hours of call time on a single charge, these earbuds have become the go-to for Apple fans the world over.









6. The Last Of Us 2 : Special Edition (PS4 Pre-Order)

Now here’s one for the gamers among you. If you were a fan of The Last Of Us 1, you’ll be pleased to hear that the follow-up offering is now available to pre-order for £59.99. The pre-order includes a steelbook case, PS4 dynamic theme, a set of six PSN Avatars and a 48 page mini art book from dark horse. Be sure to get your orders in now to ensure you don’t miss out.

7. TP-Link Smart Plug (3-pack)





If, like us, you’re a bit of a control freak that likes everything adjustable from the touch of a button, the TP-Link Smart Plug may well be the answer. Now available for £35.99, the set of three plugs work with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant Voice Control and IFTTT - meaning there’s no hub required and devices connected to the plugs are accessible from your smartphone. The timers are also a rather handy feature, meaning you can sync your appliances and optimise usage.







