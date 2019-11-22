This site contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Learn more
Home > Tech

Tesla's new bulletproof 'Cybertruck' is Mad Max in real life

People are... not that impressed, to be honest

Tesla's new bulletproof 'Cybertruck' is Mad Max in real life

Controversial tech company Tesla has unveiled its new 'Cybertruck' – but the launch didn't quite go to plan.

Founder Elon Musk was left somewhat embarrassed after the "unbreakable" windows were smashed during a presentation. "Room for improvement," he laughed. Awkward.

"We've

The design of the truck was also a talking point – it's big, it's bold and it's really, really pointy.


With all the jokes, the specs of the truck have gone somewhat unnoticed – but they're not unimpressive. There'll be three versions – 250 mile range, 300 mile range and 500 mile range – all of which can seat six adults. There's also a 3,500-pound capacity and 100 cubic feet of storage space, both pretty impressive.

The truck should be out next year – but given Tesla's reputation for delays, we wouldn't count on it.

  • Fancy watching Mad Max or Back to the Future now you've seen the Tesla truck? Check out our pick of the best 80s movies for some of the most iconic

Latest

Related Reviews and Shortlists