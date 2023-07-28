Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem review round-up

Reviews of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem are out, and are even stronger than we anticipated.

This new Turtles movie is as striking as the rubber suit Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles films we remember with probably undeserved childhood fondness from the 90s.

It seems to belong to the same stylistic lineage as the Spider-Man Spider-Verse movies, with a dynamic look to the animation unlike anything out there at present.

It's backed by a fantastic voice cast, too, with: Jackie Chan, John Cena, Seth Rogen and Ayo Edebiri all lending their voices.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem currently sits at a super-impressive 97% over at Rotten Tomatoes, and an Indiana Jones and Dial of Destiny-beating 74% at Metacritic. But what are the reviewers actually saying?

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem reviews



Image Credit: Paramount Pictures

IGN calls it “a new high for the Turtles on the big screen,” saying it “oozes confidence, energy, and heart.”

Looper says that while the story is “not particularly original” the action keeps your engaged. “The best parts of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" are easily the action scenes. It's here where the animation by Mikros Animation and Cinesite is at its most stunning.”

Empire gave the movie a strong 4-star review, and found it buoyed by the art style and its “teenage-scrapbook imperfection.”

“It’s that adolescent experience that keeps this latest entry feeling more alive and engaging than it has any right to,” the Empire review reads.

Slashfilm gave Mutant Mayhem an incredibly strong 9/10, calling it "not only a great introduction to the iconic franchise, but a fantastic film in its own right, and one of the best-looking movies of the year.”

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem has received its share of 3-star reviews. Some of these suggest it’s a bit too safe and conservative.

However, even most of these 3-star write-ups don’t judge the film too harshly. The Guardian’s Peter Bradshaw calls it "unexpectedly funny, with a rather stylish crepuscular design,” and welcomes the idea of a sequel.

Is it worth a watch? It sure sounds that way.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is out in cinemas from August 2, but previews start from Monday July 31.

