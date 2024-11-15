Teenage Engineering OP-XY: a music studio that weighs less than a kilo

Our reaction to Teenage Engineering gear is often “I want it” followed by “what is it?” And that’s definitely the case with the OP–XY.

The Teenage Engineering OP–XY is a “dynamic performance sequencer, synthesiser, and sampler” in one, a music-making powerhouse packed with mysterious buttons and knobs.

As with any of Teenage Engineering’s music production gear, the best way to show it off is to put it in the hands of a genius producer.

Teenage Engineering knows what it’s doing, and has done just that. Check out this video from True Cuckoo:

That’s right, the OP–XY is basically a music studio in miniature, a bleep-bloop factory whose desirability cannot really be quantified in words.

The bad bit? Like all the best Teenage Engineering stuff, it costs a bit. You’ll pay £1899 for an OP-XY, an additional £89 for the official bag.

It crams in 8 synth instrument engines, a 16-track sequencer, a drum sampler, built-in effects, tape loop and loads more into an anodised aluminium casing only 28cm long.



You can control it all through the 480 x 222 pixel IPS LCD screen (and 68 buttons), and take it anywhere thanks to a 16-hour battery.

“We dare to say it's probably the most complete, portable sequencer ever built,” says Teenage Engineering.

It even has a speaker, making it all the more a potential standalone music creation tool. And it weighs less than a kilogram.

Visually the Teenage Engineering OP–XY is a clear relative of the now 13-year-old OP-1. This new synthesiser is a lot more advanced and versatile, though, with far greater polyphony.

Does it look as cool as the Teenage Engineering OP-1? Not really, but you sure could make some out-there music with this thing, if you have the perseverance to learn how to use it properly.