Synth master Korg launches DJ-friendly turntable range

Korg makes synthesisers, digital pianos and the legendary Kaoss pad, and it now makes a range of turntables too.



The Korg Handytraxx series of turntables was shown off at NAMM 2025, which just opened its doors in Anaheim, California.

These aren’t just made for folks dipping a toe into the whole vinyl thing, but also for DJs looking for something compact and portable. There are four models in this new range, the Handytraxx Play, Handytraxx Tube, Handytraxx 1bit and Handytraxx Tube J.

They span quite the price range, from £359 to £1099.

Let’s star with the no-nonsense super-portable Korg Handytraxx Play. It’s your £359 starter turntable. But it does more than just play records.

It features a Looper with 20-second recording and tempo control, with a little dedicated set of controls to the right of the base.

A pair of stereo speakers are baked in, and has an effects section that includes high and low-pass filters, EQ and delay. It can be plugged in, or powered through six AA batteries.

One step up and almost double the cost is the £699 Handytraxx Tube. It’s a more refined but also more simple take on the turntable, ideal for those who want to play records and to be able to do so on-the-go.

It too can be powered by six AA batteries. We lose the effects but gain a die-cast aluminium platter and a high-quality JICO J44A 7 DJ-ready cartridge.

There’s also a tube dial that clocks in how much the “Nutube vacuum tube” influences the tone. How warm do you want it?

One further step up sits the £919 Korg Handytraxx 1bit. It’s similar to the Handytraxx Tube and uses the same tube and cartridge tech.

But it also has a 1-bit DAC, letting it act as a high-quality USB interface. Want to digitise your vinyls? This is a good way to do it.

Right at the top of the range sits the £1099 Korg Handytraxx Tube J, which sees the J44A 7 cartridge of the standard Handytraxx Tube swapped for a fancier JICO CRCP/MK1.

What’s the conclusion here? The cheapest in the new Handytraxx line-up, the Handytraxx Play, is clearly the most fun of the lot. But there are just-as-clear jumps in quality with each step up.

This range is the product of a collaboration with Toshihide Nakama, who was President of iconic Japanese audio equipment brand Vestax and co-developer of the original Vestax Handy Trax. He sadly died in 2023 during the making of this new series.

The original Handy Trax portable record player was around in the 2000s and, just like these new models, was made for the person who wants to be able to play their records whenever, and wherever.

All four models are available to pre-order from Korg or several of the usual suspect pro audio retailers. Exact release dates aren’t yet known, but Thomann lists a lead time of “15-19 weeks” for the Handytraxx Play. Let’s hope it won’t take that long.