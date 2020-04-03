SXSW Film Festival is bringing its movies to Amazon

The likelihood that we’ll be able to go to any festivals this year is getting smaller by the second, but that isn’t going to stop SXSW from putting on a show.

The Austin-based arts festival, which was cancelled last month due to the pandemic, has decided it’s taking the event online.

SXSW has teamed up with Amazon who will stream movies from the festival on Prime Video for 10 days completely free - no subscription needed.

Okay, exciting news y'all! We’re partnering with @SXSW on a 10-day streaming event to bring you a collection of movies from this year’s line-up. It'll be free to everyone in the U.S. (yeah, we said everyone) because these films deserve an audience. Stay tuned for more details!

— primevideo (@PrimeVideo) April 2, 2020

We don’t yet know who will be involved as creators have to opt in but they are being offered a screening fee for their time.

Unfortunately, it is currently only for those in the US, so if you were planning to make the long trip, you might still miss out.

Amazon hasn’t released any dates yet but it’s been suggested they’re looking at late April (approximately a month after the festival was meant to take place).

It may not be exactly what filmmakers had hoped for, but it will at least give them some exposure for the projects they’ve been working on.

