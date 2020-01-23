​Sweet! Opal Fruits set to return 22 years after they disappeared from shelves

Think back to 1998 and you’re likely to recall Furbys, the Monica Lewinsky-Bill Clinton scandal and Armageddon hitting the big screen. There was also another earth shattering moment that took place that year. 1998 was the year the UK bid farewell to the beloved Opal Fruit.



Replaced by the sweet we know today as Starbursts, the name change aligned the sugary treat with US branding.





However, the rebrand proved to be more than just a name change. Alongside waving goodbye to the Opal Fruit name, the original flavours also disappeared forever.





The subsequent 22 years have seen die-hard Opal Fruits fans campaigning in a bid to get their beloved chewy fruit squares back on supermarket shelves. Now, it seems, all that tireless campaigning may have actually paid off.









Yes, Opal Fruits are set to make a return to supermarkets across the country from late February - alongside the original flavour combination.





152g bags of the strawberry, lemon, orange and lime flavoured squares will be available for a limited time (we really wish we knew what that meant), so it might be a case of bulk buying to tide you through the next 22.





The sweets will be available to purchase at Poundland, Home Bargains, Iceland, B&M, Savers and The Range for the teeny tiny price of £1.



