​Superman finishes shooting, on track for 2025 release​

Director James Gunn has announced he has finished filming Superman, in an Instagram post.

“And that’s a wrap,” Gunn wrote in the post, which is accompanied by a cast group shot taken in Svalbard in Norway during their first week shooting the superhero epic.

“The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful,” wrote Gunn.

Among the many replies offering their congratulations was one from Brandon Routh, who played Superman in 2006’s Superman Returns.

Shooting in Norway began back in March, according to an interview Gunn gave with local publication.

Parts of the film were also shot in Cleveland, Ohio. Several streets of the city were closed during the shoot, and Superman-flavoured store fronts were placed over buildings to make the place look right.

The Leader Building, old home of the Cleveland News, became the Daily Planet’s headquarters, for example.

Wondering why we’re not calling the film Superman: Legacy anymore?

Just ahead of the start of filming, Gunn announced the change of title to simply Superman.

“When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film Superman: Legacy. By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was Superman,” Gunn wrote on Instagram back in late February 2024.

2025’s Superman marks David Corenswet’s first performance as the superhero. He’s likely to become a much bigger star next year, but some of you will have seen him on the big screen recently.

Corenswet features in Twisters. He played Scott, the up-tight tornado chaser who serves as a minor antagonist of sorts.

We’re yet to see a single teaser trailer for Superman. And we know very little about the film’s plot. We do know it’s an important one, though.

The film represents the true start of a new cinematic era for DC, with James Gunn at its head. He became co-chair of DC Studios alongside veteran producer Peter Safran in November 2022.

Superman is due in cinemas on July 11, 2025.