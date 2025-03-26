Sundae School Spring/Summer collection just dropped, and it's full of gems

Sundae School has built a diehard following in recent years thanks to the fashion house's blending of Korean and Californian aesthetics, creatively combining the two to knock out must-have additions for anyone’s wardrobe. Its new Spring/Summer 25 collection that just dropped continues to deliver.

The collection is set to land in monthly "microreleases", with the first batch already including a selection of trousers and jackets serving the shifting season and tumultuous weather this time of year blesses us with – jackets in the evening but a t-shirt at lunch makes it a nightmare to plan any outfit.

April will see even more items dropping with the Uniform Drop arriving on the 10th, before the Mochi Drop on the 17th, featuring graphic jerseys in new and restocked colourways.

Following that in May, Sundae School will celebrate heritage month and AAPI with lightweight interpretations of the Hanbok Linen Blazer and the Hanbok Track Jacket. A host of accessories, including a Stash Pocket Bag, will also be launched during this period.

Keep reading for our three favourites from the most recent launch and how much the fits will set you back.

1. Stash Chore Jacket

The lightweight jacket is the perfect piece to accompany a warm day, or even to layer up. It has eight huge pockets – the only downside might be people asking you to hold their stuff. You can never have enough pockets, and with this on you may even be able to pass up on taking a bag out. According to Sundae School, the jacket is ‘built for movement, function, and ease.’ Practical and fashionable — what more could you ask for?

Buy here | £137.09

2. Black Mochi Ripstop Trousers

Next up are the trousers. Once again there’s plenty of pockets in tow (Sundae School loves a good pocket) alongside an adjustable bungee on the hem so you can get them to fit just right. Even just looking at these trousers, it’s hard to deny they seem comfortable, and thanks to being 100% cotton with a separate lining, they should serve the changeable weather well.

Buy here | £94

3. Stash Pocket Bag

It wasn’t intentional for there to be so much focus on pockets with our favourites here, but you can’t deny how handy all the little hideaway holes are. The shoulder strap is detachable but also customisable depending on how long you want it, and the dark green colour the bag comes in will no doubt be a statement regardless of what you’re wearing. And let's not forget all those pockets — imagine how many Dip Dabs you can carry around!

Buy here | £86.17

Images via Sundae School