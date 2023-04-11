Stranger Things cartoon revealed - set to bring back Saturday morning cartoon vibes

The Stranger Things universe is expanding, with a new animation of the show in the works.

Stranger Things is set to end after the upcoming fifth and final season but its creators, The Duffer Brothers, have been clear that we will see multiple spin-offs that will keep the essence of the show alive and on Netflix for years to come.

The first spin-off that was revealed was a stage play that's set to hit London's West End this year. Called The First Shadow, its plot details are shrouded in secrecy but the play has been written by The Duffer Brothers, Jack Thorne & Kate Trefry.

It is set to include some characters from the TV series, including: Joyce Byers, Jim Hopper, Bob Newby and Henry Creel.

While many more spin-offs have been mooted - which was obviously going to happen given the original is one of the best Netflix shows of all time - none have actually been given the greenlight. The most recent rumor was that we are set to get an Eleven spin-off. This has been denied by the Stranger Things writing room.

We now have something official, though, with a Stranger Things animated show in the works and it will be created by Eric Robles who previously made the cartoon Glitch Techs for Netflix.

Glitch Tech is one of Netflix's big animation hits.

Saturday morning cartoons

The Duffer brothers said about the new spin-off in a statement: "We’ve always dreamed of an animated ‘Stranger Things’ in the vein of the Saturday morning cartoons that we grew up loving, and to see this dream realized has been absolutely thrilling.

"We couldn’t be more blown away by what Eric Robles and his team have come up with — the scripts and artwork are incredible, and we can’t wait to share more with you! The adventure continues…”

We have already listed some of the best 90s cartoons in a recent guide, so if the show does reach the heights of X-Men: The Animated Series, Batman: The Animated Series and The Powerpuff Girls then we will be very happy indeed.