Stranger Things 4 teaser revealed: time for something different

It's all change for Stranger Things: Season 4, with the latest teaser revealing a new timeline and the same ol' team searching for things that go bump in the dark.

Called Creel House, the teaser begins in what looks like the '50s with the Creel family living out the American Dream, until a mutilated bunny is found and everyone mysteriously collapses.

From previous teasers, we know that Creel house belongs to new character Victor Creel, played by Freddy himself, Robert Englund. A younger version of the character is in the tease, though, and not Englund.

It's not all about the house, though. The kids are back - taller, with deeper voices - acting like the Scooby Doo gang, trying to figure out just what the hell is going on.

Given we got the first teaser way back at the beginning of 2020, it has been a long wait for Stranger Things: Season 4, but it will (finally) arrive in 2022.

The trailer kicks off Netflix's TUDUM event (see what they did there?), where the streaming giant is showing off a ton of new content.

You can watch the new teaser below and then try and piece together how this is going to link with Hopper (David Harbour) in a Russian gulag and a powerless Eleven fighting a demon back in Hawkins (as per the previous teasers).

We would love to tell you how it all fits together, but we haven't got the fogiest, either.

These are the previous teasers...

