Steve Carell trolls Marvel in latest Minions 'Megaverse' parody

What happens when you cross Despicable Me with one of the largest cult franchises in movie history?



The answer looks remarkably like this here trailer, the brainchild of Minion's leader Steve Carell.

Taking a leaf out of the MCU playbook, the parody comes ahead of the release of Despicable Me 4 in UK cinemas on July 12 and sees Carell comically unleash the Minion 'Megaverse'.

The 'Mega Minions' have "incredible power and zero responsibility" according to the star, as he deadpans a monologue to camera, before lifting the curtain on the 'Illumination's Megaverse'.

Complete with a meticulously animated timeline, the Megaverse tracks "50 inter-connected Mega-Minions stories" tracked across a "variety of mediums".



The Marvel parody sees the star step out of the role of Gru (check out the first look trailer) to comically mock the seemingly endless MCU for its ever expanding 'Megaverse' of spin-offs.

Announcing that Minions films are set to be released on an "irregular basis' for the "next 100 years", Carell announces that the Mega Minions featured in Despicable Me 4 will continue their journey from "the big screen, to the small screen, from the future of the present, to the present of the past."

Describing how the satiric Minions Megaverse will contain 50 interconnected stories, spin-offs are set to include a Mega Minions Broadway musical as well as 'Minions on Ice' show in Jacksonville, Florida, according to the clip.



The brilliantly tongue-in-cheek video is the latest in a series of promo clips ahead of the release.

Recent weeks have seen a Despicable Me 4 Super Bowl trailer mock AI-generated images, so it's only reasonable that the creators, Illumination, continued the comical promo train.

"Excited? You should be!" exclaims a deadpan Carrell.

Describing the release as "truly Meg-nificent", the clip has us poised and ready for another dose of Gru.

Catch Despicable Me 4 when it hits cinemas nationwide on July 12, 2024.