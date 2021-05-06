WIN! Fantastic Star Wars toys and voice changing helmet from Hasbro

To celebrate all things Star Wars, ShortList has teamed up with Hasbro to give away a whole host of Star Wars goodies.

Whether you are a fan of the Light Side or the Dark Side, the original movies or the new films and shows, these toys are certain to bring out your inner Jedi.

Included in the prize bundle is a fantastic Captain Cardinal Electronic Helmet (RRP, £99.99), from the brilliant Black Series range of figures and toys.

Captain Cardinal served as Armitage Hux’s personal guard and this helmet will allow you to distort your voice, thanks to its electronic voice changer, and act like you are in the Star Wars movies!

Not only that, we have, from The Mandalorian, a Greef Karga figure and a Remnant Stormtrooper from the Black Series (both RRP £19.99) and Han Solo and Luke Skywalker from the Star Wars archive (both RRP £19.99).

