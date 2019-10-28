Star Wars and Adidas join forces to launch official sneaker range

The rumours are true. Adidas has officially announced the Star Wars collaboration to end all Star Wars collaborations - so it’s time to put your best foot forward and get in line for a smart new pair of sneaks.

After images of Adidas’ new Star Wars collection began circulating last week - the R2-D2 and Stormtrooper versions of the Nite Jogger and the Pro Next 2019-style with ‘Light Side’ and ‘Dark Side’ graphics - fans were left wanting more - and, no surprise, Adidas has delivered.





The collab is set to arrive in three seperate drops - the first being a set of eight lightsaber-inspired basketball silhouettes..





Following the initial release, Adidas will then launch two additional collaboration designs as part of the Adidas Running and Adidas Original ranges.





The drop of eight trainers features the Dame 5 (echoing Luke Skywalker’s green lightsaber), the Harden Vol. 4 (purple highlights are a nod to Mace Windu), while Adidas’ Top Ten design pays homage to Jedi father Obi-Wan Kenobi.









The Dame 5 will feature a lime green heel tab with graphic detailing, a vibrant sole and contrasting side panels, while the Harden Vol. 4 features a vibrant purple sole, alongside contrasting toe and gold lace side panels.





Finishing off the collection are the Crazy 1 and Rivalry Lo designs, which echo the dark side and give a hefty nod to the father of darkness, Darth Vader.





“Adidas is an unparalleled force in their industry and we were thrilled to collaborate on an apparel and footwear collection that is truly one-of-a-kind.” Celina Chu, Design Manager of Lucasfilm, told Highsnobiety.





“Each shoe [from the Lightsaber Pack] represents a perfect balance between the unique personalities of the NBA players and the storytelling behind our iconic lightsabers.”









Each design features Star Wars insignia and intricate detailing that pays homage to the Lucasfilm franchise, alongside a prominent Star Wars lace badge.





We can’t wait to get our hands on them, with the vibrant collection set to launch on November 1 via the Adidas store.





It’s a pretty hefty (and impressive looking) drop, one that’s sure to keep Star Wars fans happy until the release of the film on December 20.





