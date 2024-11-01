Squid Game trailer reveals key season 2 plot twist

Netflix has dropped another teaser trailer for season 2 of Squid Game, and it drops the big plot change in this second run.

In the second season of the show, the participants vote on whether the games should continue or not, bringing a whole new strand of intrigue to the games.



If they carry on, the winnings increase. And if everyone chooses to leave, they share out the winnings they have earned so far. Pretty much like a bunch of actual TV game shows. But with more killing.

This Squid Game season 2 trailer also shows us the moment Seong Gi-hun announces to the other players he has played these games before. That suggests to us this revelation — which of course isn’t a revelation to us the viewers at all — probably happens very early in the series.

Unusually, we still don’t know how many episodes there will be in Squid Game season 2. The first was made up of an again-unusual nine episodes.

We doubt this will be any longer than a standard-for-Netflix eight episode run, what with the third season already planned for release in 2025.

However, South Korean publication OSEN said earlier this year that the seasons combined will amount to just 13 episodes, as reported by Vogue. Our best bet? Six episodes for Squid Game season 2, seven for season 3, to let that finale bubble a little longer.

Whatever we get, we do know that at least the first episode will be available on December 26.

Netflix has been experimenting with split releases of seasons in the last couple of years. Squid Game’s second run feels a little short for that, but perhaps Netflix will use the show to play with its viewership. It would be appropriate, after all.

The first season of Squid Game remains Netflix’s most successful show ever, having amassed 2.2 billion viewed hours in its first 91 days on stream.