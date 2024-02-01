Squid Game 2 first look: the game is back on!

Squid Game is back - and it's coming this year, according to Netflix which has just released a tease of the second season, as part of its big Next On Netflix 2024 Summer Preview.

Now, don't get too excited we only get a few seconds of the second season but it tells a lot about the plot. For a start, Lee Jung-jae is back as Seong Gi-hun, this time with fetching red hair.

He's on the phone to what we guess is one of the architects of the whole Squid Game, er, game and he's gone full Taken, saying "I will find you. No matter what it takes.”

Introducing the very first look at SQUID GAME SEASON 2. Coming this year. pic.twitter.com/fzRzdtHRDY

— Netflix (@netflix) February 1, 2024

And just like that, it's gone. Thankfully, Netflix has also drip-fed a few new images which show off Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), Front Man (Lee Byung-hun), Recruiter (Gong Yoo) and a new character played by Park Gyu-young.

Image Credit: Netflix

Gyu-Young was last seen in Netflix's Sweet Home, so is no stranger to both Netflix and, well, dystopia.

Squid Game is part of a whole slate of new shows and movies coming in 2024, including Ripley, new Sweet Tooth, Umbrella Academy and 3 Body Problem.

You can see them all in action in Netflix's teaser.

Until these shows are released, check out our list of the best Netflix shows.