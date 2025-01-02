Spotify reveals 2024’s most-streamed song (and it’s not Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Espresso’)

The battle of the pop megastars went down to the wire this year, as Spotify has just revealed which artist’s track was the most played throughout 2024.

Though you’d be forgiven for guessing that Sabrina Carpenter’s ubiquitous summer pop hit ‘Espresso’ would take the top spot, the former Disney star’s smash managed a mere 1,774,525,704 streams on the platform by the year's end.

Carpenter’s march to streaming supremacy was pipped to the post by another pop giant, with Billie Eilish taking the top spot for her track ‘Birds of a Feather’. It clocked up 1,775,172,881 plays on Spotify, beating out Carpenter’s track by roughly 650,000 streams.

Were the year another month longer, it might be a slightly different story, with Eilish’s track releasing slightly earlier in the year back in May, with Carpenter totting up the streams over a tighter period. Regardless, both will be pleased with the astonishing streaming figures, which will earn them enough in royalties from Spotify to grab them at least two full packets of Haribo and a steak bake.

For what it's worth, YouTube plays flip the win dramatically — Billie Eilish's track gets just the 165,417,460 views, while Carpenter's video racked up 281,334,771 views.

What’s next for the two stars? Eilish will likely be keeping everything crossed for a big Grammy Awards win next month, with album Hit Me Hard and Soft, from which Birds of a Feather hails, putting her in prime position to pick up record of the year, song of the year, and best pop solo performance.

As for Carpenter, she’ll be turning her attention to UK and Ireland dates of a European tour in the spring, kicking off in Dublin on March 3rd, with the tour culminating with a giant sold out gig at London’s BST Hyde Park festival on July 5th.