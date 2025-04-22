Haim release new single: Everybody’s Trying to Figure Me Out

Hit sister trio HAIM have released another single following their new track Relationships which dropped last month.

Everybody’s Trying to Figure Me Out is the latest release from the South California sisters Este, Danielle, and Alana Haim. It was composed and co-produced by Danielle Haim, and Rostam Batmanglij. Alongside the three sisters and Batmanglij, Justin Vernon also contributed to the track.





On Instagram, Danielle said Everybody’s Trying to Figure Me Out “is my favorite song we’ve written in the last couple years…writing it has gotten me through some hard times, and we felt this might be of some use to get our vibes right for this summer! I started writing this after a panic attack I had the night I got home from tour.





"I was very confused because I was SO SO SO happy about our incredible tour, but something about being alone with myself scared the shit out of me. after a lot of reflecting I realized I’ve let a lot of people try and tell me how I should live my life, but I realized in making everyone else happy, I lost myself. I wrote this as a way to believe in myself again and quit being scared to do what I want. I hope this finds anyone who needs it.”









Going for over a decade now, HAIM have secured two number one debuts on the UK Album Charts and two Top 10 entries on the Billboard 200, as well as multiplatinum GRAMMY Award-nominations.





Their new single Down to be Wrong is set to release this Thursday. Their song, Relationships, was the first single from their upcoming fourth studio album. The album is rumoured to be inspired by Beyonce and will feature an as-yet-uncleared George Michael sample.





The band are currently on tour, however the closest they’re going to be to the UK will be their Portugal gig in Porto on 12th June, so it will be a little while to go before you can rock out to HAIM until late, grab a kebab before stumbling onto the night bus.





