Spotify adds a feature fans have wanted for years - music videos!

Your Spotify subscription just got better. The Spotify app can now play full music videos.

Spotify has announced Premium members in a bunch of countries, including the UK, can now watch music videos for some of their favourite tracks.

Music videos are launching in beta form, and will be available to Premium members in Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Brazil, Colombia, Philippines, Indonesia, and Kenya, as well as the UK. Folks in the US will have to wait just a little longer for this one.

At launch you can watch videos from acts like Doja Cat, Ed Sheeran, Ice Spice, Aluna and Asake, presumably among others. We expect the library to grow massively once Spotify has made sure the feature works properly.

We’ll level with you. Music videos seemingly have not come to our Spotify app just yet. But they officially arrive today, so it's worth checking by the time you read this.

If a song has a companion music video available, you’ll see a “switch to video” button in the playback screen. They are viewable on iOS, Android, on TV apps and the Spotify app for Mac/Windows.

You’ll also be able to watch these videos full-screen by turning your phone for a landscape view.

Spotify VP Charlie Hellman says music videos are “an important part of so many artists’ tool kits, and it’s a natural fit for them to live in the same place that more than half a billion people choose to listen to music.” Sounds about right.

This is the biggest change to the Spotify service since November 2023, when the audiobook perk was added. You can listen to 15 hours of audiobooks per month with a Premium sub. Tasty.

Spotify Premium currently costs £10.99/$10.99 a month for the simplest Individual plan.