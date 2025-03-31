Exclusive: Jason Momoa reveals he's back for Dune 3

He may be currently focussed on his appearance in the block-building Minecraft universe, but Jason Momoa has revealed to Shortlist that he'll soon be making a return to Arrakis for the upcoming Dune 3 movie.

Speaking to Shortlist during a press junket for his latest film, A Minecraft Movie, Momoa confirmed his long-rumoured involvement in Dune 3:

"I'm shooting Supergirl now, playing Lobo, and then got a couple really good secrets coming up to finish off the end of the year… My TV show Chief of War comes out on August 1st. That's been like my dream project, my 'Braveheart for Hawaii', and we’ll probably hopefully do two more seasons of that. Hopefully this does well and I’m going on more adventures in Minecraft world. Then there’s…gosh… Dune 3…"

When pressed for more details, Momoa was coy.

"We have to [leave it there], I already got in trouble over Lobo!" he told us, referring to his near-miss reveal of the DC Comic's character's onscreen appearance in a recent Cinemablend interview.



The return of Dune's Duncan Idaho?

So, [SPOILER ALERT FOR THOSE YET TO SEE DUNE] how could Momoa make his Dune comeback?

In the first Dune book, and Denis Villeneuve's first Dune movie, Momoa's character, Duncan Idaho, is killed. He dies a warrior's death, defending Paul Atreides, and does not make an appearance in the second Dune film.

But! Dune 3 for the big screen is expected to be based on the second Dune book, Dune Messiah.

In that story, Idaho's character is cloned and resurrected, renamed Hayt, and turned into one of those "human computer" mentat types. We won't say much more on where that character's story takes it, but it's a very instrumental role in the tale, and would be difficult to tell without Momoa's involvement.

It's not much to go on for now then. But with Momoa visibly stoked about the potential for Dune 3, the threequel is shaping up nicely.