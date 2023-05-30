Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse confirms Andy Samberg casting

The highly-anticipated animated movie Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will thwip onto cinema screens in just a few days on June 2, 2023. But to whet our appetites over the next 72 hours, Sony Pictures has made two further big cast announcements.

On May 29, the official Twitter account for Across the Spider-Verse tweeted a thread of all the big names we’ll be hearing from in the upcoming animated Spider-Man movie, revealing that Andy Samberg (who starred in Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Palm Springs) and Amandla Stenberg (who starred in Bodies Bodies Bodies) will be playing two major characters.

The Twitter thread shows us that Amandla Stenberg will be playing Spider-Byte, a virtual reality Spider-Woman who was first revealed in the official Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer. Andy Samberg is stepping into the role of Ben Reilly, also known as the Scarlet Spider, a clone of Peter Parker who appeared in one of Marvel’s Spider-Man comic runs in the 1990s who we also caught a glimpse of in the trailer.

This news won’t be a major surprise for anyone following casting rumours of this long-awaited sequel closely. Samberg has already been all but confirmed to be part of the cast for a few weeks, but now we know for certain he’ll be playing Bill Reilly.

Samberg and Stenberg will be joining an already impressive cast, including Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Oscar Isaac, Daniel Kaluuya, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Jason Schwartzman, Issa Rae, Karan Soni, Greta Lee, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, Shea Wigham and Jake Johnson. Although we wouldn’t be surprised if other famous names make an appearance as alternate reality Spider-People come June 2.