Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse beats the MCU at the box office

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse had a superb first weekend at the box office, racking up $120.5 million in ticket sales.

This puts it above Marvel’s recent releases, the $104 million Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and even the $118 opening of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is the second best opening of the year to date, behind the $146 million 3-day-opener of The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

These figures are for the US and Canada. The global numbers are even higher.

Across the Spider-Verse absolutely creamed its predecessor, the brilliant Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which made $35.4 million over its first weekend back in 2018.

Live-action Spider-Man is not the only big deal in town anymore.

However, in an interview with Sky, Miles Morales voice actor Shameik Moore (playing Raekwon) said he’d be keen to take the role from animation, into live action.

"I am Miles Morales, I am Spider-Man, and I think that applies to live action as well," he told Sky



Moore’s career has by no means focused on voice acting. He also starred in Wu-Tang: An American Saga, and had a lead role in 2015’s Dope.



Even the “other” Spider-Man is a big fan. “I think the first ‘Spider-Verse’ movie is the best Spider-Man movie that’s ever been made,” Tom Holland told the Associated Press during an interview surrounding the launch of Holland’s Apple TV+ show The Crowded Room.

The big question now is whether Moore is teasing news about to be released, or making a public pitch for the role of Miles Morales in a live-action adaption. Because that’s exactly what is in the works according to Sony Pictures producer Amy Pascal.

“It’s all happening,” Pascal said of the live-action Miles Morales movie in an interview with Variety. The timescale of the project is in question at the moment, though, thanks to the ongoing writers’ strike.

“We’re all being supporters and whenever they get themselves together, we’ll get started,” said Pascal.

Similarly, Tom Holland confirmed last week that he was in talks about his next Spider-Man movie, but the project getting into the pre-production stage is dependent on the writers’ strike coming to a conclusion.