The Sony PS5 arrives: PlayStation 5 officially released

The day has come: the Sony PS5 is officially here. Sony's next-gen console has arrived in the UK, a week after its release in the US and it has been ushered in with quite the spectacle.

Sony took advantage of London being quiet right now to transform Oxford Circus and the London Underground to celebrate the launch of the console.

As you can see from the pictures, Sony changed the iconic underground sign into the O icon on the PlayStation controller and added its own signs for the full effect.

It's just one of many things happening around the globe with Sony lighting up iconic buildings and popular sites in 25 territories around the world, projecting images of the PlayStation shapes, the PS5 console, the DualSense wireless controller, and other PlayStation brand imagery.

Some other places where you can see this projections include: Tokyo, New York, Auckland, Toronto, Seoul and Mexico City.

If you've been under a rock the last year - and we can't blame you, given all that's going on - you might want to get up to speed with just what the PlayStation 5 is.

Well, according to Sony, the PS5 is "will bring players into game worlds with unprecedented speed, visual fidelity and sensory immersion. Gamers will enjoy near-instant load times thanks to PS5’s ultra-high speed solid state drive (SSD), as well as breathtaking 4K graphics and silky-smooth gameplay up to 120 frames per second.

"With the enhanced haptic feedback and adaptive triggers of the DualSense wireless controller and the immersive soundscapes made possible by Tempest 3D AudioTech, PlayStation 5 heightens players’ senses, making them feel transported into their game world."

There are two consoles in total: the full fat PS5 (which comes with a Blu-ray UHD drive) and the PS5 digital, which has all the other specs but no drive.

The PS5 Digital Edition is out now for £349.99 and the PS5 with an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive will cost £449.99.

As for games, there are 36 games at launch and the line-up is really strong. It includes: Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Demon’s Souls, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Fortnite and NBA 2K21.

ShortList has been busy playing with the PlayStation 5 and a whole host of the games, so head to our Sony PS5 review now.

Launch day availability PlayStation 5 £449.99 The PlayStation 5 is now available to pre-order from Argos. Head to the site but be quick: pre-orders have been selling out everywhere. Currys orders open 9am (19 Nov)

Launch day availability PlayStation 5 £449.99 The PlayStation 5 is finally available for pre-order. The actual console comes out 19th November. Available from 12pm UK time (19 Nov)

Launch day availability PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller £59.99 Because you always need more than one controller! The PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller is an innovative new PS5 controller, featuring haptic feedback and dynamic trigger effects. Buy now!