Sonos just dropped a huge Cyber Monday speaker deal

Need some more music in your life? You can pick up a Sonos speaker at a discount this Cyber Monday.

The Sonos Roam SL was already on sale for Black Friday, but has been reduced further for Cyber Monday.

You can pick up one of these speakers for £115, in black or white, from an original price of £159. That’s a discount of £44. Not bad at all.

There’s also this speaker's slightly smarter sibling, the Sonos Roam, minus the “SL” part. The two sound the same, but this speaker supports Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

The best price we can find for the standard Sonos Roam is £129, a £50 discount from its original £179. You'll find the links below.

So, how much are you into that smart home life?

Both Sonos Roam lines have Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, letting them operate as a pure wireless speaker or more like one of Sonos’s multi-room speakers.

You get up to 10 hours of use per charge, and they really are designed to be used just about anywhere, as they have IP67 water and dust resistance. This means the Sonos Roam twins can handle being completely submerged in water.

Sure, we’re not talking about a pocket money spend here, but the Sonos Roam is not just some random Bluetooth speaker. It can also slot into a wider Sonos system beautifully.

