​Slipknot and their No.9 Iowa Whiskey are heading to London

When you think of whisky, chances are you think of the Scottish highlands, aged wooden casks and fine cigars. The time has come to throw those cliches out the window. Why? Because international metal band Slipknot are taking over the whiskey scene with their London pop-up store.



Don’t adjust your glasses, you read that correctly. The Wait and Bleed hit-makers are taking over Camden Market in order to serve up signed bottles of their Iowa whiskey.





Coinciding with their current UK Tour which takes in London’s O2 Arena, the band will be descending on North London, pens in hand, to treat fans to a signing with an added kick.





There’s set to be a limited supply of their No.9 Iowa Whiskey on sale, alongside a host of exclusive band merchandise and 12x12 print vinyl bundles.





.@SlipknotWhiskey Pop-Up Store will take place next weekend in London. Limited stock of the whiskey will be at the pop-up, available until sold out.



SAT 25 JAN // 12-6pm

*Members of Slipknot will be present 12-3pm to sign bottles of No. 9 Whiskey.



SUN 26 JAN // 12-5pm pic.twitter.com/dOWVHE06Nh

— Slipknot (@slipknot) January 20, 2020





The No.9 Iowa Whiskey is a collaboration between the band and Iowa-based Cedar Ridge Distillery.



Made using a combination of Iowa corn and rye, the whiskey prides itself on being a farm-to-table product, made with Iowa corn from Cedar Ridge’s family farm.





It’s said to have a bold sweet and spicy taste due to the 56% corn, 36% rye and 8% malted barley combination used in the mash bill (the mix used to make the whiskey).





The golden product is currently sold across 50 US states, with 750ml bottles of the 45% ABV variety costing $39.99, while the 49% ABV No. 9 Reserve Iowa Whiskey retails for $69.99.





Taking place at The Provender Building in Camden Market, Psychosocial fans can visit the pop-up from 12pm-6pm on Saturday 25 and 12pm-5pm on Sunday 26 January.





If you’re hoping to meet the band and attend the signing, the band will be scribbling on bottles from 12-3pm on the Saturday.





Want to get your hands on a signed bottle? You’ll just have to wait and bleed until the weekend and discover details on the brand's site.



