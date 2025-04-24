Sazerac unveils Hawk’s Rock Distillery - a revamped Irish Whiskey distillery

Sazerac - the leading spirits company behind drinks cabinet favourites like Buffalo Trace and The Last Drop - has announced the renaming of its recently acquired Irish Whiskey Distillery, Hawk’s Rock Distillery.

Nestled in the stunning landscape of Country Sligo in Ireland, this distillery is set in the grounds of the historic Hazelwood House. The site has over 100-acres and is nationally listed, so the entire production line is bound to be drenched in Gaelic legacy and history.





Speaking of production, Hawk’s Rock (formerly known as Lough Gill Distillery), will continue to produce and age Irish Whisky, led by Master Blender Helen Mulholland - the first female Master Blender of Irish Whiskey History so you can expect the whiskey to combine the groundbreaking with the traditional.

Why the change in name?

Much like the best whiskey, the name blends the traditional with the future, as Sazerac looks ahead to the future of Hawk’s Rock and of legacy whiskey. In tribute to Sligo’s landscape, heritage and its most famous writer, W.B Yeats, the name - Hawk's Rock - is a nod to the outcrop on Sligo’s Ox Mountains which inspired Yeates’ play At the Hawk’s Well.





An aerial view of Hawk's Rock Distillery, via Sazerac

“The renaming of Hawk’s Rock Distillery marks a new, yet familiar, frontier for us,” says Sazerac President and CEO Jake Wenz. “Sazerac is known for its balanced approach to honoring tradition while embracing change in constant pursuit of crafting the world’s best spirits at our distilleries in America, India, Canada and France. Our mission holds true for Ireland, and we are excited to reveal how we are blending time-honored traditions with bold innovation to advance the art of Irish whiskey-making.”







“This rebrand is just the beginning for Hawk’s Rock Distillery,” says Wenz. “Throughout the changes at Hawk’s Rock, our vision remains the same – creating a track record for the aging and blending of award-winning whiskeys – and this name change brings us one step closer to bringing that vision to life.”





Unsurprisingly, the distillery isn’t open to the public currently, due to some serious renovations (which already include tripling the warehouse’s capacity) so no booking last minute flights to go on a special tasting tour. However, Sazerac has received planning permission to develop a future visitor experience, so it might not be long until you could be browsing in a good old gift-shop, and adding a Hawk’s Rock Distillery magnet to your fridge.





The distillery is busy with production although there haven't been any details yet from Hawk's Rock about its specific whiskies. If the distillery's legacy and Sazerac's track record are anything to go by, we're in for a treat with a high-quality release rich with Irish legacy. Watch this space as Hawk’s Rock have confirmed its first whiskey innovation will be debuting in June 2025. Not long to go until a special wee dram…





Image credit: Sazerac