She-Hulk early reactions are in: this is what the critics are saying

Disney Plus' new Marvel show is out this week - should you watch?

Marc Chacksfield
16 August 2022

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law is landing this week on Disney Plus and the Marvel TV show recently had its LA premiere, offering up the first glimpse of full episodes of the series.

She-Hulk stars Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters who, according to Marvel's official synopsis, is "a 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk".

From the trailers, it's clear that Marvel is once again genre jumping and leaning heavily into comedy with this one. And along for the ride are some familiar faces, including Mark Ruffalo reprising his Hulk role, Tim Roth back as Abomination, Benedict Wong returning to the MCU as Wong and Charlie Cox finally putting on the Daredevil costume once more.

Does the show's 'Ally MacBeal in the Marvel world' premise work, then? While official reviews are embargoed until Wednesday, the social reactions are out and, as you will read, the show is getting praised for its comedic tone, its CGI is better than the trailers would leave you to believe and the chaotic energy of the show has won a lot or people over.

There are some who aren't fans but overall the initial reactions are good...

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law is released on Disney Plus 18 August. Watch the most recent trailer below.

