She-Hulk early reactions are in: this is what the critics are saying

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law is landing this week on Disney Plus and the Marvel TV show recently had its LA premiere, offering up the first glimpse of full episodes of the series.

She-Hulk stars Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters who, according to Marvel's official synopsis, is "a 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk".

From the trailers, it's clear that Marvel is once again genre jumping and leaning heavily into comedy with this one. And along for the ride are some familiar faces, including Mark Ruffalo reprising his Hulk role, Tim Roth back as Abomination, Benedict Wong returning to the MCU as Wong and Charlie Cox finally putting on the Daredevil costume once more.

Does the show's 'Ally MacBeal in the Marvel world' premise work, then? While official reviews are embargoed until Wednesday, the social reactions are out and, as you will read, the show is getting praised for its comedic tone, its CGI is better than the trailers would leave you to believe and the chaotic energy of the show has won a lot or people over.

There are some who aren't fans but overall the initial reactions are good...

I've seen the first 4 episodes of #SheHulkAttorneyAtLaw , and I'm immediately hungry for a lot more. The episodic structure & dedication to the comedic tone are both refreshing & create great opportunities for excellent surprises. It feels destined to become an MCU fan favorite.

After 4 episodes #SheHulk is the best Marvel Disney Plus show so far. I LOVE IT!

#SheHulk has hilarious, chaotic energy.



It's one of the most entertaining 4-episode starts I've ever watched, straight up hilarious often, and sometimes a little too silly for me. It's pure fun.



Jen Walters is awesome. Want more eps ASAP.



More: https://t.co/Mvvx9jRPoZ

After watching the first 4 episodes of #SheHulkAttorneyAtLaw I’m all in. #TatianaMaslany nails the role but have to give Jessica Gao huge props for the great writing.



Wasn't sure about the series going in but it's so much better than I expected. Can't wait to watch more.

I've seen the first 4 episodes of #SheHulkAttorneyAtLaw and it is absolutely SENSATIONAL! #TatianaMaslany is perfect as #SheHulk and the show delivers on all fronts - it's funny, a great exploration of what it means to be a Hulk, and filled with cameos and surprises. Love it!

Watched the first 4 episodes of #SheHulk and enjoyed them thoroughly. It's super smart, very funny, & FILLED with surprises/MCU connections/info. If anything Jen herself takes a bit of a backseat early in the season for those reasons but by 4 you see it shifting. Excited for more

Marvel's #SheHulk is a VERY funny legal procedural that's lighter on action, but heavy on breaking the fourth wall. This is the most self-referential the MCU has ever been. Cameos & references galore + a dynamite Tatiana Maslany performance. Also, Tim Roth rules!

Pleasantly surprised by #SheHulk! Been a lil harsh on the trailers but seeing everything in context makes a big difference. As expected, VFX is a mixed bag — impressive in some scenes, super off in others — but it plays well enough thanks to a strong assist from Maslany's work.

I've seen the first 4 episodes of #SheHulk and I'm sorry to say it hasn't really worked for me so far. I don't mind comedy in Marvel. I just didn't like…THIS comedy. It further underscores what I see as an MCU identity crisis. More when the full review embargo drops Wednesday.

#SheHulk social media embargo has lifted!



I love #TatianaMaslany in this show SO MUCH





but creatively the show is SUPER sloppy

& focuses more on feminism than superheroes



I HOPE IT FINDS AN AUDIENCE

AND CAN MAKE THE NIELSEN TOP TEN! #Marvel#MCU

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law is released on Disney Plus 18 August. Watch the most recent trailer below.