Marvel's She-Hulk gets a trailer, new name and release date reveal

Marvel has finally revealed when we will be seeing its series based on She-Hulk, thanks to a brand-new poster which also shows off the TV show's new name.

Originally titled She-Hulk, the new Marvel show will now be officially known as She-Hulk: Attorney Of Law.

And while there has been much speculation as to when we will see the show, as the new poster reveals - it will be streaming this summer, from August 17.



If that was't enough, we also have a brand-new trailer which finally shows off what Tatiana Maslany looks like as 'green' lawyer Jennifer Walters who just happens to be the cousin of Bruce Banner. It also hints at the plot: that Walters is the go-to lawyer for superheroes, on both sides of the law.



Oh, and those missing the ol' Hulk will be pleased to read that he focuses heavily in the trailer, which may mean his part in the show could be a lot bigger than a cameo.

She-Hulk, directed by Kat Coiro and Anu Valia, feels very much like a comedy from the trailer - more Deadpool than deadpan, something Maslany can easily pull off.

We'll know more when She-Hulk: Attorney Of Law heads to Disney Plus in August.