Send Love this Mother's Day with Puerto de Indias limited-edition gin

Mother's Day is just around the corner and those looking to disregard the traditional bouquet and chocolates this year can breathe a sigh of relief.

Why? Because Gin Puerto de Indias has you covered.

If that special person in your life is requiring something a *little bit* stronger this year, look no further than the brand's limited-edition bottles of their 'Love Edition' Premium Strawberry Gin.

An offering that might just be the ultimate Mother's Day pick-me-up, the pink-hued bottles are officially the world's most awarded pink gin and decorated with an assortment of hearts.

With a price tag of £29.99, each bottle has a fresh, floral aroma, with strawberries on the nose which continue onto the palate, combined with citrus and juniper notes.

It goes without saying that we're eager to give this a try, if only because we're huge fans of flavoured gin.

Suitably bold, Seville’s famous Torre del Oro is the emblem of Gin Puerto de Indias, drawing influence from the south of Spain.

A brand which prides itself on intrepid Spanish spirit and a thirst for adventure, Gin Puerto de Indias was actually created by mistake, after two Sevillian brothers decided to macerate locally grown strawberries in alcohol.





Produced in Carmona, Seville, 'Love Gin' is made in one of the oldest and most traditional distilleries in Andalusia.

It's name is dates back to a time when America was first discovered - and a period in which Seville became one of the main ports for exports between Spain and the US.

With bottles of this fine gin retailing for around £29.99, this pink gin is definitely sorted into the more affordable end of the heavily saturated gin market.

This strawberry gin has won a host of prestigious international awards, including medals from the San Francisco World Spirit Competition, the London Spirit Competition and the Bartender Spirits Awards.

So, isn't it about time you tried some for yourself?

Pick up a bottle of Gin Puerto de Indias Strawberry Premium Gin from Amazon now.